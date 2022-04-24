Paul Pierce: Jayson Tatum May Be Passing Kevin Durant on 'NBA Hierarchy' After Game 3

AP Photo/John Minchillo

The takes are coming in hot with the Boston Celtics one win away from sweeping the Brooklyn Nets out of the playoffs.

Celtics legend Paul Pierce tweeted after Boston's 109-103 win in Game 3 on Saturday that Jayson Tatum could be passing Kevin Durant on the NBA hierarchy:

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.