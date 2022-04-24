X

    Paul Pierce: Jayson Tatum May Be Passing Kevin Durant on 'NBA Hierarchy' After Game 3

    Adam WellsApril 24, 2022

    AP Photo/John Minchillo

    The takes are coming in hot with the Boston Celtics one win away from sweeping the Brooklyn Nets out of the playoffs.

    Celtics legend Paul Pierce tweeted after Boston's 109-103 win in Game 3 on Saturday that Jayson Tatum could be passing Kevin Durant on the NBA hierarchy:

    Paul Pierce @paulpierce34

    I think Jason Tatum maybe surpassing Kevin Durant right before our eyes in the NBA hierarchy

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R apphomepage and social feeds—including TwitterInstagramFacebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.