    Experts React as Jayson Tatum, Celtics Take Commanding 3-0 Series Lead over Nets

    Erin WalshApril 24, 2022

    AP Photo/John Minchillo

    Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics continue to frustrate the Brooklyn Nets. 

    Boston took a commanding 3-0 series lead with a 109-103 win over Brooklyn on Saturday night at Barclays Center in their first round playoff series matchup.

    Once again, Tatum was a big reason for the Celtics' win as he finished with 39 points on 13-of-29 shooting from the field and 4-of-13 shooting from deep, in addition to five rebounds, six assists and six steals. 

    Tatum had more points than Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant combined. The Nets duo finished with 32 points. 

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Jayson Tatum tonight:<br><br>39 PTS<br>5 REB<br>6 AST<br>6 STL<br><br>The first 35/5/5/5s playoff game by a Celtic in the last 40 years. <a href="https://t.co/m18VXdvROT">pic.twitter.com/m18VXdvROT</a>

    Dan Favale @danfavale

    <a href="https://t.co/VmOM2k8rD0">pic.twitter.com/VmOM2k8rD0</a>

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    Jayson Tatum tonight 😤 <a href="https://t.co/HhxQx2YYuy">pic.twitter.com/HhxQx2YYuy</a>

    Taylor Rooks @TaylorRooks

    Pretty fun watching Jayson Tatum go from star to superstar this season

    Jay King @ByJayKing

    Jayson Tatum just got an MVP chant. In Brooklyn. Against Kevin Durant.

    Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral

    Jayson Tatum is locked in. 😤<br><br>(📸 <a href="https://twitter.com/_Talkin_NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_Talkin_NBA</a>) <a href="https://t.co/BMXCUwNo86">pic.twitter.com/BMXCUwNo86</a>

    Boston Sports Info @bostonsportsinf

    UPDATE:<br><br>When Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Rob Williams and Al Horford all play<br><br>and <br><br>the Celtics score ≥ 100 points<br><br>Celtics are (22-0, 1.000) in their last 22 games<br><br>tremendous

    Ryan Gaydos @Gaydos_

    It’s a joy watching Jayson Tatum take control of the game. He’s so talented and is gonna be a real star for years to come. Get used to it. He’s coming for everybody.

    Marc D'Amico @Marc_DAmico

    Jayson Tatum might be the best two-way player in the NBA.<br><br>It’s either him, Giannis, or Embiid.

    Kazeem Famuyide @Kazeem

    Jayson Tatum got KD in absolute hell for the third straight game. <a href="https://t.co/upsNgbM9v2">pic.twitter.com/upsNgbM9v2</a>

    Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

    Jayson Tatum has now outscored Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined tonight.

    Robin Lundberg @robinlundberg

    Jayson Tatum has clearly outplayed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. He belongs in any conversation.

    This is nothing new for Tatum, who has significantly elevated his game this season. The three-time All-Star averaged 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists during the regular season while shooting 45.3 percent from the floor and 35.3 percent from deep.

    In Game 1 against the Nets, he finished with 31 points, four rebounds, eight assists, one steal and two blocks. Game 2 saw him put up 19 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and one block.

    Tatum and the Celtics will look to keep the momentum going and close their first-round series against Brooklyn in Game 4 on Monday. 

