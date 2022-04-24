Experts React as Jayson Tatum, Celtics Take Commanding 3-0 Series Lead over Nets

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics continue to frustrate the Brooklyn Nets.

Boston took a commanding 3-0 series lead with a 109-103 win over Brooklyn on Saturday night at Barclays Center in their first round playoff series matchup.

Once again, Tatum was a big reason for the Celtics' win as he finished with 39 points on 13-of-29 shooting from the field and 4-of-13 shooting from deep, in addition to five rebounds, six assists and six steals.

Tatum had more points than Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant combined. The Nets duo finished with 32 points.

This is nothing new for Tatum, who has significantly elevated his game this season. The three-time All-Star averaged 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists during the regular season while shooting 45.3 percent from the floor and 35.3 percent from deep.

In Game 1 against the Nets, he finished with 31 points, four rebounds, eight assists, one steal and two blocks. Game 2 saw him put up 19 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and one block.

Tatum and the Celtics will look to keep the momentum going and close their first-round series against Brooklyn in Game 4 on Monday.