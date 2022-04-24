Blockbuster NBA Offseason Trade Ideas

0 of 5

Feel that? It's the NBA trade winds blowing, fast and furiously, through your hair, gradually yet unrelentingly giving you goosebumps.

Or is it actually the sensation of me holding a portable cold air fan, set to its top speed, right in front of your face?

Who's to say? Either way, we have a fresh, piping-hot of NBA trade ideas ready for delivery.

Speculating this far out from the draft and the end of the playoffs can be tricky. Teams that have already wrapped up their season will be the primary focus, since their intentions seem a little more concrete. Inferences about current/soon-to-be-eliminated playoff squads will still be made, though, because that's how this works.

Assume every one of these deals is completed as part of the new league year, even if they're agreed upon beforehand. That's how we're able to ship out current first-round picks without regard for future draft obligations.

Let's make some waves.