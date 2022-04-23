FCF 2022 Results: Week 2 Scores from Saturday

Todd Kirkland/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

Week 2 of the 2022 Fan Controlled Football league took center stage Saturday, and it featured two matchups between undefeated teams.

The first of those matchups pitted 1-0 Bored Ape Football Club against 1-0 8oki Football Club in a game that saw Bored Apes prevail by a 32-14 score.

Fans also eagerly anticipated the FCF debut of quarterback Johnny Manziel and wide receiver Terrell Owens as teammates for Zappers against the Glacier Boyz.

While T.O. played for Zappers last week and scored a touchdown, the Pro Football Hall of Famer didn't yet have Johnny Football throwing him passes until this week.

Here is a full rundown of Saturday's Week 2 FCF results, along with analysis regarding each of the four games on the schedule.

FCF Week 2 Scores/Schedule

Bored Ape Football Club def. 8oki Football Club, 32-14

Knights of Degen vs. Kingpins, 3 p.m. ET

Glacier Boyz vs. Zappers, 7 p.m. ET

Shoulda Been Stars vs. Beasts, 9 p.m. ET

FCF Week 2 Recap

Bored Ape Football Club 32, 8oki Football Club 14

Led by former Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois, Bored Ape Football Club became the first 2-0 team in FCF this season by defeating 8oki Football Club 32-14.

Before Bored Apes pulled away in the second half, Francois and 8oki quarterback Mitch Kidd were going shot for shot in the opening half.

Kidd opened the scoring with a quarterback sweep to the right side, but Francois answered with the nearly the same play shortly thereafter:

Then, on the ensuing drive, Kidd showed off his improvisational skills by evading pass-rushers for a big gain down the field and then doing the same on a touchdown pass to former University of Hawai'i wide receiver Cedric Byrd:

Francois tightened things up near the end of the first half, though, with a bullet of a pace to former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams for a touchdown, which cut the deficit to two points:

Williams was perhaps the most accomplished player in the game, as he was a third-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2013 NFL draft out of Baylor.

He played for Dallas from 2013 to 2018 and had a career-best season in 2015 with 52 receptions for 840 yards and three touchdowns.

Francois, who had 44 total touchdowns in three seasons at FSU, put Bored Apes in control early in the second half with a short pass to wide receiver Maurice Thomas, which was taken the distance for a touchdown:

Bored Apes poured it on from that point forward and essentially put the game away with just over two minutes left thanks to a defensive touchdown.

An errant snap shot all the way down the field and was recovered by defensive back Styvis Latham for what amounted to a game-ending score:

With that, Bored Ape FC essentially established itself as the team to beat during the early going of the FCF season.