LeBron James, More Praise 'Point God' Chris Paul After Suns' Game 3 Win over Pelicans

Chris Paul scored 19 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 114-111 road win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, giving them a 2-1 advantage in the first-round playoff series.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was among those who reacted on social media as Paul put the Suns on his back with Devin Booker sidelined by a hamstring injury:

The 12-time All-Star is hunting his first career NBA championship, and he was a man on a mission in Game 3. He finished with 28 points, 14 assists and no turnovers in 40 minutes to help regain the series lead for top-seeded Phoenix.

James wasn't the only person to praise Paul. Here's a look at some of the other reaction:

Deandre Ayton was also terrific for the Suns, carrying much of the offensive load for the first three quarters before Paul's fourth-quarter explosion. The center tallied 28 points on 13-of-20 shooting to go along with 17 rebounds, three steals and a block in 35 minutes.

Brandon Ingram (34 points) and CJ McCollum (30) paced the Pelicans. No other New Orleans player scored more than 12 points, though.

Even though the Suns took home-court advantage back, the series is far from over. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Booker could miss 2-3 weeks with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, which may cause him to miss the remaining games against New Orleans.

If that's the case, Phoenix is going to need a couple more standout performances from Paul in order to advance with hope Booker could return in the second round.

Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday night at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT.