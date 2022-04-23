X

    LeBron James, More Praise 'Point God' Chris Paul After Suns' Game 3 Win over Pelicans

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVApril 23, 2022

    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    Chris Paul scored 19 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 114-111 road win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, giving them a 2-1 advantage in the first-round playoff series.

    NBA @NBA

    Chris Paul was INCREDIBLE in Game 3, he spent the first 3 quarters setting up his teammates before DOMINATING the fourth quarter with 19 points to push the <a href="https://twitter.com/Suns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Suns</a> to the 2-1 series lead! <a href="https://twitter.com/CP3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CP3</a>: 28 PTS, 4 REB, 14 AST <a href="https://t.co/qWfoqH7Q7S">pic.twitter.com/qWfoqH7Q7S</a>

    Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was among those who reacted on social media as Paul put the Suns on his back with Devin Booker sidelined by a hamstring injury:

    LeBron James @KingJames

    POINT GOD you ain’t right! 😂😂😂😂

    The 12-time All-Star is hunting his first career NBA championship, and he was a man on a mission in Game 3. He finished with 28 points, 14 assists and no turnovers in 40 minutes to help regain the series lead for top-seeded Phoenix.

    NBA @NBA

    "We got a good group that's been together"<br><br>Chris Paul on the <a href="https://twitter.com/Suns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Suns</a> chemistry and playoff experience. <a href="https://t.co/HtgfvCXsYV">pic.twitter.com/HtgfvCXsYV</a>

    James wasn't the only person to praise Paul. Here's a look at some of the other reaction:

    🏁 Jamal Crawford @JCrossover

    CP3 is a badddddddddd man!

    Legion Hoops @LegionHoops

    Most assists in two-game playoff span without a turnover: <br><br>• Chris Paul (2022): 28 <br><br>• John Stockton (2001): 20<br><br>Point. God. <br><br>(via Elias) <a href="https://t.co/WXzUaNjLp8">pic.twitter.com/WXzUaNjLp8</a>

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    That damn Chris Paul makes me sick… he didn’t have to own that 4th quarter tonight like he did. Btw Ayton got his lettuce tonight and help the Suns to a crucial win! Carry the hell on…

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Well, maybe Chris Paul CAN win his first ring without Devin Booker. He just did it again, taking over the 4th quarter with 19 points, scoring clutch buckets at will. He's almost as old as LeBron, who's no longer capable of closing like this.

    Raheem Palmer @iamrahstradamus

    The Suns just don’t lose close games. Cp3 is just a master in the clutch. Doesn’t turn the rock over, controls the game, hits every midrange shot.

    Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

    JAVale McGee on Chris Paul's 4th quarter takeover: "I'm impressed every time I see it...it's just amazing the way he does it."

    Positive Residual @presidual

    Chris Paul dropped 28 points on 22 true shot attempts and 26% usage. Nine of his 10 buckets were self-created. He facilitated half of the Suns' made shots while on the floor, and his 14 assists came without any turnovers. The Point God was brilliant, especially down the stretch. <a href="https://t.co/OEhexeG9VU">pic.twitter.com/OEhexeG9VU</a>

    Deandre Ayton was also terrific for the Suns, carrying much of the offensive load for the first three quarters before Paul's fourth-quarter explosion. The center tallied 28 points on 13-of-20 shooting to go along with 17 rebounds, three steals and a block in 35 minutes.

    Brandon Ingram (34 points) and CJ McCollum (30) paced the Pelicans. No other New Orleans player scored more than 12 points, though.

    Even though the Suns took home-court advantage back, the series is far from over. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Booker could miss 2-3 weeks with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, which may cause him to miss the remaining games against New Orleans.

    If that's the case, Phoenix is going to need a couple more standout performances from Paul in order to advance with hope Booker could return in the second round.

    Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday night at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.