Lakers' LeBron James Tweets That He'll Never Miss NBA Playoffs for Rest of Career

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is determined to never miss the postseason for the remainder of his career.

James and the 33-49 Lakers finished one game shy of the final play-in tournament spot. They ultimately took 11th in the 15-team Western Conference in what was a bitterly disappointing year for a team with preseason championship aspirations.

The 37-year-old James had an excellent individual season with a 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

However, a litany of reasons that included injuries to James and Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook's struggles on both ends, the deterioration of the team's defense, inconsistent performances from the Lakers' role players and an inability to form any sort of chemistry all year all played a part in a rough season.

The year ended with the Lakers parting ways with head coach Frank Vogel, which will likely kickstart a host of moves as L.A. looks to move on from the 2021-22 campaign.

James isn't used to missing the playoffs. He's made the postseason 15 times in 19 years and found himself there every year from 2006-2018.

James has also ended his season in the NBA Finals more often than not (10 of 19 seasons), so finishing in the bottom third of a conference is not something he's used to.

Still, it appears the four-time NBA MVP is ready and determined to put the past season behind him and move forward with an eye toward the playoffs in 2023.