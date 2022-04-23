Report: Joel Embiid to Play for 76ers vs. Raptors in Game 4; Will Get MRI on Injury

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will reportedly play in Game 4 against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday and then receive an MRI on his injured thumb when the team returns to Philly after the contest.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported the update Saturday morning.

Embiid hurt the thumb during Philadelphia's Game 3 victory in the first-round series, which gave the team a 3-0 lead.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne previously reported Embiid is experiencing "significant pain and discomfort" in his right thumb and that an MRI would determine if there is ligament damage.

Despite the injury, Wojnarowski and Shelburne reported Embiid intends to play through the injury. The Sixers' MVP candidate was seen wearing a wrap around his thumb and shaking his hand in an attempt to keep it loose during Game 3.

Embiid was able to navigate around the issue to hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 0.7 seconds remaining in overtime in the 76ers' 104-101 win.

Injuries have been an issue for Embiid throughout his career, though he has been able to stay mostly healthy this season, excluding a nine-game absence in November while in the league's health and safety protocols.

He played in a career-high 68 games during the regular season, and the 28-year-old led the league in scoring average with 30.6 points per game.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If Embiid misses any time, Paul Reed and DeAndre Jordan could split the minutes at center. Tyrese Maxey and James Harden would also have to carry a heavier burden offensively.

For now, Embiid will remain active as the 76ers attempt to close out the Raptors.