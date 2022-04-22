Ben Simmons Reportedly Plans to Return From Back Injury for Nets vs. Celtics Game 4

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Ben Simmons is planning to make his Brooklyn Nets debut in Game 4 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The three-time All-Star told reporters Friday he's "very hopeful" about suiting up in the best-of-seven set and that Game 4 is a "reasonable" target.

"It's literally day to day," he said. "So I've had plenty of great days which has been great for me in building up. So we're just trying to put those great days together and just keep building up to get back on the floor and play at that high level ... If I could play right now, I'd be on the court. So it is what it is."

There's no question the Nets could use Simmons on the court as they attempt to overturn an 0-2 deficit.

The Celtics have done a great job on defense to limit the impact of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

On the other end of the court, though, Jaylen Brown is shooting 48.6 percent from the field, and Jayson Tatum is 5-of-12 on three-pointers. Boston is exposing Brooklyn's lack of depth on the wing.

The obvious question, though, is what Simmons can realistically be expected to do when he hasn't appeared in a competitive game since June 20, 2021.

That would be a long time for somebody hopping back in the middle of the regular season. Brooklyn is counting on Simmons to pick right back up in the postseason, the crucible in which he wilted last year, while having had no game time with his new teammates.

Even assuming he occupies a limited role, can Simmons perform like the player who's averaging 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game for his career and has made two All-Defensive teams?

Despite the risks, inserting Simmons into the lineup is the biggest potential gambit in head coach Steve Nash's tactical arsenal. Perhaps it causes a big enough swing to catapult the Nets into the next round.