Baker Mayfield Rumors: Trade for Browns QB Isn't Expected Before Round 2 of NFL Draft

A potential trade of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield reportedly isn't expected to impact the first round of the 2022 NFL draft next week.

According to ESPN's Matt Miller, a source close to Mayfield believes a team that doesn't land a starting quarterback in the first round of the draft could target Mayfield in a post-draft trade.

A Mayfield trade during the draft is possible as well, although it would likely involve Day 2 or Day 3 picks getting sent to Cleveland rather than a first-round selection.

