Giants Rumors: 'Belief Within' NYG Is Charles Cross 'Could Be the Answer' at RT

The New York Giants have reportedly expressed significant interest in Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross ahead of next week's 2022 NFL draft.

According to ESPN's Matt Miller, the Giants recently met privately with Cross and there is "belief within their front office that he could be the answer at right tackle as a day-one starter."

Miller added that buzz connecting Cross to the Giants has "continued to heat up" in the weeks and days leading up to Thursday.

New York should have ample opportunity to select Cross since it owns the Nos. 5 and 7 overall picks in the draft.

