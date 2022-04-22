Jordan Poole's Rise Gives Warriors 'Best Offensive Trio in the NBA' After Game 3 Win

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined for 80 points as the Golden State Warriors emerged with a 118-113 road win over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night to secure a commanding 3-0 series lead in their first-round playoff series.

If Poole hasn't officially been enshrined part of the Splash Brothers, he certainly deserves honorary member status after his breakout stretch continued with 27 points, three assists and three rebounds to help push the Nuggets to the brink of elimination.

The third-year guard has scored 86 points on the strength of 13 threes in the series, and there's little Denver's defense can do to solve the problem he presents because Curry and Thompson are also in a groove offensively.

Warriors forward Draymond Green highlighted Poole's meteoric rise over the past year following the Game 3 victory in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area (via WSCA News).

"You're talking a guy who was on the Third Team All-G League last year has been our No. 1 option in this playoffs," Green said. "The way he's playing, he's gained the trust of everyone on the team, he's gained the trust of coach [Steve] Kerr and he's gained fear from everybody else."

Here's a look at some of the other reaction following Golden State's triumph:

Poole did appear to deal with an elbow injury throughout the contest, but it clearly didn't affect his performance and Kerr said afterward the 22-year-old University of Michigan product is "fine."

Meanwhile, MVP candidate Nikola Jokic was terrific for the Nuggets with 37 points, 18 rebounds, five assists and three steals in 38 minutes.

Denver shot 50 percent from the field and went 22-of-27 from the free-throw line, but just couldn't get enough defensive stops to prevent falling in the 3-0 hole.

The Warriors will get their first chance to close out the Nuggets on Sunday. Tip off for Game 4 at Ball Arena in Denver is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

If the Nuggets keep the series alive, it'll shift back to the Chase Center for Game 5 on Wednesday.