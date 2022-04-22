X

    Jordan Poole's Rise Gives Warriors 'Best Offensive Trio in the NBA' After Game 3 Win

    AP Photo/David Zalubowski

    Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined for 80 points as the Golden State Warriors emerged with a 118-113 road win over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night to secure a commanding 3-0 series lead in their first-round playoff series.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JORDAN POOLE ARE YOU SERIOUS. <a href="https://t.co/a53EPYEcWa">pic.twitter.com/a53EPYEcWa</a>

    If Poole hasn't officially been enshrined part of the Splash Brothers, he certainly deserves honorary member status after his breakout stretch continued with 27 points, three assists and three rebounds to help push the Nuggets to the brink of elimination.

    The third-year guard has scored 86 points on the strength of 13 threes in the series, and there's little Denver's defense can do to solve the problem he presents because Curry and Thompson are also in a groove offensively.

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole are the best offensive trio in the NBA. Draymond Green is the league’s best defender. Warriors have depth, experience. Other teams have injuries. The Death Lineup is back. Golden State is the favorite again.

    Warriors forward Draymond Green highlighted Poole's meteoric rise over the past year following the Game 3 victory in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area (via WSCA News).

    "You're talking a guy who was on the Third Team All-G League last year has been our No. 1 option in this playoffs," Green said. "The way he's playing, he's gained the trust of everyone on the team, he's gained the trust of coach [Steve] Kerr and he's gained fear from everybody else."

    Here's a look at some of the other reaction following Golden State's triumph:

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    "It's a Poole party!" 💦<a href="https://twitter.com/KlayThompson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KlayThompson</a> jumped in Jordan Poole's postgame interview 😂 <a href="https://t.co/2ZNPOHDLiI">pic.twitter.com/2ZNPOHDLiI</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Most all-time playoff 3s per game:<br><br>4.3 - Jordan Poole (1st)<br>4.2 - Stephen Curry (2nd)<br>3.1 - Klay Thompson (7th)<br><br>The Splash Trio. <a href="https://t.co/iJv6oGypzB">pic.twitter.com/iJv6oGypzB</a>

    Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

    Pretty incredible stat from <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>: 43% of the Warriors' field goal attempts this series have been uncontested (3rd highest in NBA). <br><br>Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole have taken 61 of the team's 103 uncontested shots.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole are the 3rd trio in Warriors history to each record 25 points and 50% shooting in a playoff game and the first since 1989.<br><br>1989: Chris Mullin, Mitch Richmond &amp; Terry Teagle<br><br>1958: Neil Johnston, Paul Arizin &amp; Tom Gola <a href="https://t.co/wJbmus6noh">pic.twitter.com/wJbmus6noh</a>

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    Jordan Poole's series <br><br>-30 points on 9/13 FG<br>-29 points on 10/16 FG<br>-27 points on 9/13 FG<br><br>That's 86 points on 42 shots. Becomes only the 16th player ever to score 25+ in first three career playoff games.

    Antonin @antonin_org

    I’m seeing 2013 Stephen Curry when I’m watching Jordan Poole right now.

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole in Game 3 <a href="https://t.co/qItytB27ru">pic.twitter.com/qItytB27ru</a>

    Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

    Warriors guard Jordan Poole is the 1st guard since the merger (1976-77) with 25 Pts on 60% shooting in 3 straight playoff games. Prior to the merger, Jerry West (1963), Lou Hudson (1970) and Brian Winters (1976) were the only guards to have done it in 3 straight. <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a> <a href="https://t.co/fCyRkB6MkP">pic.twitter.com/fCyRkB6MkP</a>

    Poole did appear to deal with an elbow injury throughout the contest, but it clearly didn't affect his performance and Kerr said afterward the 22-year-old University of Michigan product is "fine."

    Meanwhile, MVP candidate Nikola Jokic was terrific for the Nuggets with 37 points, 18 rebounds, five assists and three steals in 38 minutes.

    Rohan Nadkarni @RohanNadkarni

    Jokić had 37-18-5 on 64% shooting and the loss is going to be held against him. That was an MVP response. Denver had one guy score more than 20. The Warriors had three. The Nuggets are outmatched.

    Denver shot 50 percent from the field and went 22-of-27 from the free-throw line, but just couldn't get enough defensive stops to prevent falling in the 3-0 hole.

    The Warriors will get their first chance to close out the Nuggets on Sunday. Tip off for Game 4 at Ball Arena in Denver is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

    If the Nuggets keep the series alive, it'll shift back to the Chase Center for Game 5 on Wednesday.

