Matt Corral Has 'Most Upside' of Any QB in 2022 NFL Draft Class, NFC Scout Says

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

One NFC scout believes that Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is the most talented signal-caller in the 2022 NFL draft in addition to the one with the most upside.

"Malik Willis is talented, but I think Matt's probably the most talented overall—and the guy who's actually done it," an NFC scout told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"He's got a big arm. He's tough as s--t. Guys like him. He's a real guy—like a dude. And it's not fake. He relates well with everybody. He's got leadership to him that way. Guys respond to him. And he cut down on the turnovers this year. Managing a game is paramount. He might have the most upside out of all of them."

The NFL Mock Draft Database currently lists Corral as the No. 33 overall prospect and No. 3 quarterback behind Liberty's Malik Willis and Pitt's Kenny Pickett.

Corral was a big reason Ole Miss finished 11th in the Associated Press poll with a 10-3 record.

He finished the year completing 67.9 percent of his passes for 20 touchdowns (five interceptions) and 3,349 yards. Corral also added 614 rushing yards and 11 scores on the ground.

The scout's aforementioned comments were part of a longer evaluation of the top 15 quarterbacks of the draft. Pelissero interviewed a host of executives and scouts about the quarterbacks, and they offered both complimentary and critical remarks.

Not everyone is a huge fan of Corral, for example. One AFC executive offered a more balanced look at Corral's prospects.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"He's got a strong arm," the exec said. "His accuracy's all over the place. Heavy RPO [offense]. I am less worried about all the s--t in his background, because I do think he's tough as s--t, he's a leader. It's just the accuracy, the small frame, he's hurt. He's a little man."

The 6'2", 212-pound signal-caller did suffer numerous injuries this past year, including a high ankle sprain that sidelined him early in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor.

However, Corral is an electric and exciting prospect at his best, and he led Ole Miss to the Sugar Bowl despite navigating through a brutally tough SEC. He's certainly an intriguing prospect at the least as the NFL draft rapidly approaches, beginning next Thursday from Las Vegas.