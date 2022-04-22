Shaquille O'Neal Says He'd Coach Lakers If LA Offered 4-Year, $100M Contract

Prince Williams/Wireimage

In 1996, the Los Angeles Lakers made Shaquille O'Neal the highest-paid player in NBA history by lavishing him with a $121 million contract.

If the Lakers want Shaq to return to Los Angeles 26 years later and become their head coach, it will require making him the highest-paid coach in NBA history.

The Hall of Famer said it would take a $100 million offer for him to consider leaving the TNT studio to try his luck as a head coach.

"If the Lakers offered me $25 million a year for four years, I'll coach the Lakers. ... I need a four-year contract. I'll coach 'em right now," O'Neal said on his podcast.

Rap mogul Master P recently said he wanted Shaq to join him as an assistant on a potential Lakers staff. O'Neal made it clear in no uncertain terms that he has no interest in being an assistant, but he's very willing to entertain the offer if it comes with a loaded Brink's truck.

Fortunately for all parties involved, odds are the Lakers will pass on making the big man their next coach—and will certainly do so at Shaq's requested price range. No one knows what type of coach Shaq would make given that he has no experience, but that's precisely the reason the Lakers should go in a different direction.