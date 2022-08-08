Patrice Bergeron, Bruins Agree to New 1-Year, $2.5M Contract amid NHL Free Agency

AP Photo/Winslow Townson

The Bruins and captain Patrice Bergeron have agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal to keep him in Boston for his 19th season, the team announced Monday.

Bergeron can earn another $2.5 million through performance-based incentives.

The deal comes as no surprise, as Bergeron has spent his entire career with the Bruins, helping the franchise win the Stanley Cup in 2011. However, there was some speculation about Bergeron's future in Boston as he made it clear in September that he would wait until after the 2021-22 campaign to decide his fate.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said at the time that he had talks about a contract extension with Bergeron and that however long he wanted to remain in Boston was up to him.

The Bruins selected Bergeron in the second round of the 2003 NHL draft, and he has gone on to become one of the greatest players in franchise history. The 36-year-old tallied 400 goals and 582 assists for 982 points in 1,216 games.

Bergeron is still one of the most consistent players on the team. During the 2021-22 season, he tallied 25 goals and 40 assists for 65 points in 73 games. It was his ninth straight season with at least 20 goals.

In addition to winning a Stanley Cup in 2011, Bergeron is a four-time Selke award winner. He also won the 2012-13 King Clancy trophy and 2020-21 Mark Messier leadership award.

The Bruins named Bergeron their captain on Jan. 7, 2021, after the franchise let Zdeno Chara walk in free agency.

With Bergeron locked up, the Bruins will have stability down the middle for 2022-23.