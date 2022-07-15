Astros' Jose Altuve Exits vs. Angels After Suffering Apparent Injury on HBP

Michael Starghill/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Angels after being hit by a pitch.

Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports that Angels starter Reid Detmers caught Altuve's left knee with a slider in the first inning. Altuve was replaced at second base by Mauricio Dubon.

The 32-year-old has hit .277 with 17 home runs, 60 RBI and a .830 OPS. The seven-time All-Star, who also won the 2017 American League MVP Award, is in his 12th MLB season.

On April 18, Altuve suffered a strained left hamstring that landed him on the 10-day injury list. He appeared to suffer the problem after running through first base on a ground ball in the bottom of the eighth inning in Houston's 8-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Unfortunately, it appears he could now be sidelined yet again with a knee injury, though further tests will determine just how long any potential absence could be.