Astros' Jose Altuve Exits vs. Angels After Suffering Apparent Injury on HBP

Astros' Jose Altuve Exits vs. Angels After Suffering Apparent Injury on HBPJuly 15, 2022
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Angels after being hit by a pitch.
Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports that Angels starter Reid Detmers caught Altuve's left knee with a slider in the first inning. Altuve was replaced at second base by Mauricio Dubon.
The 32-year-old has hit .277 with 17 home runs, 60 RBI and a .830 OPS. The seven-time All-Star, who also won the 2017 American League MVP Award, is in his 12th MLB season.
On April 18, Altuve suffered a strained left hamstring that landed him on the 10-day injury list. He appeared to suffer the problem after running through first base on a ground ball in the bottom of the eighth inning in Houston's 8-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels.
Unfortunately, it appears he could now be sidelined yet again with a knee injury, though further tests will determine just how long any potential absence could be.