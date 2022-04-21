Kevin Durant's Struggles Called Out After Nets' Game 2 Collapse vs. Celtics

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant shot just 4-of-17 (0-of-10 in the second half) alongside six turnovers during his team's 114-107 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of their NBA first-round playoff series on Wednesday.

KD scored 27 points (18-of-20 free throws), but this outing followed a 9-of-24 shooting afternoon with six turnovers in a 115-114 Game 1 loss.

It was an uncharacteristic performance for Durant, a 12-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion and nine-time All-NBA player.

He also rolled into the playoffs averaging 31.1 points on 51.6 percent shooting, 7.6 assists and 7.4 rebounds in the 19 regular-season contests following his return from a sprained MCL.

Nothing has gone right so far against Boston though. Durant just doesn't look like the same player.

Of course, the Celtics' defense deserves its due credit:

KD's performances have left a lot to be desired, but Durant is one of the best basketball players in the world and can easily change the series narrative when the matchup returns to Brooklyn for Game 3 on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.