    Kevin Durant's Struggles Called Out After Nets' Game 2 Collapse vs. Celtics

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 21, 2022

    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant shot just 4-of-17 (0-of-10 in the second half) alongside six turnovers during his team's 114-107 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of their NBA first-round playoff series on Wednesday.

    KD scored 27 points (18-of-20 free throws), but this outing followed a 9-of-24 shooting afternoon with six turnovers in a 115-114 Game 1 loss.

    It was an uncharacteristic performance for Durant, a 12-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion and nine-time All-NBA player.

    He also rolled into the playoffs averaging 31.1 points on 51.6 percent shooting, 7.6 assists and 7.4 rebounds in the 19 regular-season contests following his return from a sprained MCL.

    Nothing has gone right so far against Boston though. Durant just doesn't look like the same player.

    Dan Devine @YourManDevine

    KD's now 13-for-39 with 12 turnovers in two games. Boston's length, athleticism, and aggression have him in hell, but I also wonder if some of this -- like just straight-up losing the dribble multiple times -- is 39 MPG for five weeks fresh off an MCL sprain coming home to roost?

    Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

    KD 0-10 FG in 2nd half.<br><br>First time in KD's career he's taken at least 10 field goal attempts in the second half and made zero of them. <a href="https://t.co/JGZlBMbhXd">https://t.co/JGZlBMbhXd</a> <a href="https://t.co/T2c0bBubND">pic.twitter.com/T2c0bBubND</a>

    CelticsBlog @celticsblog

    I, for one, am happy that the Monstars took Durant's mojo

    Kristian Winfield #NFTAllStar @Krisplashed

    2 uncharacteristically poor games from Kevin Durant.

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Watching Durant miss from midrange like this is shaking my worldview

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Kevin Durant through 3 quarters:<br><br>4 baskets<br>4 fouls<br>5 turnovers <a href="https://t.co/uTYRF1cjYt">pic.twitter.com/uTYRF1cjYt</a>

    Alec Sturm @Alec_Sturm

    Kevin Durant’s all-around game been atrocious for the second time. This is becoming a serious issue.

    Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley

    Durant hasn’t looked this mortal since he was up 3-1 in OKC

    Jay King @ByJayKing

    Won't be at all surprised if he goes off the rest of the way, but you don't ever see Kevin Durant this out of sorts. Celtics have done a great job on him. Making him work so hard for everything.

    Billy Reinhardt @BillyReinhardt

    Kevin Durant’s 7th turnover of the night. Unforced error, dribbling the ball off his foot.

    Of course, the Celtics' defense deserves its due credit:

    Brad Townsend @townbrad

    Durant and Irving are a combined 7-for-29. Boston's defense is something to behold when it's clicking.

    Billy Reinhardt @BillyReinhardt

    What a turnaround for Boston.<br><br>23-6 fourth quarter edge for the Celtics.<br><br>7/11 completely blanketed, stifled, and dominated down the stretch.

    KD's performances have left a lot to be desired, but Durant is one of the best basketball players in the world and can easily change the series narrative when the matchup returns to Brooklyn for Game 3 on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

