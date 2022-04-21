AEW, NJPW Announce 1st-Ever Joint PPV Event; Forbidden Door to Be Held June 26

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling are combining for their first-ever joint pay-per-view event, Forbidden Door, the two federations announced Wednesday.

The event will take place June 26 at Chicago's United Center.

In the United States and Canada, the PPV will be made available through cable and satellite providers or the Bleacher Report app. FITE.tv will have the international broadcast, with viewers in Japan able to watch on NJPWWorld.com.

AEW CEO, general manager and creative head Tony Khan released the following statement about the event:

"As the world continues to reopen, I'm making sure the Forbidden Door follows suit and we can finally give fans the dream events they've always imagined. The United Center was home to one of AEW's biggest events of all time, The First Dance, where CM Punk made his return to wrestling after a seven-year hiatus. This summer, fans of AEW and NJPW can expect the unexpected during this extraordinary, first-of-its-kind pay-per-view between our two incredible companies."

"As we have done for more than 50 years, the power of pro wrestling can energize people by fulfilling their dreams," NJPW President Takami Ohbari added. "Now, it's quite an important mission for us, the pro wrestling industry as a whole. We are not only opening this door. We will show you NJPW's genuine Strong-Style beyond the Forbidden Door."

A potential partnership between AEW and NPJW has been speculated about for some time now, so Wednesday's announcement didn't come as a huge surprise. And NJPW has also held cross-promotions with Ring of Honor and WCW in the past.

It additionally opens up the possibility for joint events between the two federations in the future.

"This is for wrestling fans," Khan told Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso. "There are many dream matches that can take place now that the 'forbidden door' is finally open."