Steve Nash on Rumor Game 4 is Target for Ben Simmons' Nets Debut: 'That's News to Me'

Steve Nash says pump the brakes on Ben Simmons' potential Brooklyn Nets debut.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that the Nets are targeting Game 4 of their first-round series against the Boston Celtics, which Nash says is "news to me."

"I don't think we're targeting any game. I think we're trying to see how he develops, how he progresses," Nash told reporters. "That's something that, with the recent history since the trade, has not been straightforward. So while it's exciting to see him on the floor and see him make progress, I don't think any of us are saying it's imminent."

Simmons has not played the entire 2021-22 season. He spent the first half of the season declining to play for the Philadelphia 76ers, citing mental health concerns, and his back issues have kept him sidelined following his trade to the Nets. Simmons has had back troubles since February 2020 when he suffered a nerve impingement, according to The Athletic.

These most recent back issues have prevented Simmons from returning to the floor during the regular season. There have been several starts and stops along the way, with the team never giving a firm timetable for Simmons to get on the floor.

The three-time All-Star would add a much-needed source of defensive versatility for the Nets, who have struggled with their lack of size and defensive presence all season. It seems likely that the possibility of Simmons playing will be, at least partially, determined by how Brooklyn's first-round series against the Boston Celtics is going.

Simmons probably isn't going to take the floor unless the Nets feel they have a legitimate shot at winning the series. Brooklyn trails 1-0 after dropping Game 1 on Sunday.