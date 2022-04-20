LaMelo Ball Files 'LaFrance Skin' Trademark for Line of Skin Care Products

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball has reportedly put the wheels in motion en route creating his own line of skin care products.

Ball's manager, Jermaine Jackson, filed paperwork to trademark "LaFrance Skin By LaMelo Ball" for "skin care products, namely, non-medicated skin serum," per TMZ Sports.

Ball already has his own clothing line and luxury watch collection, TMZ Sports noted.

Ball, 20, is already a star in the NBA despite playing only two seasons. He made his first All-Star team this past season and averaged 20.1 points, 7.6 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.

Ball won the NBA's Rookie of the Year award in 2020-21. He's also led the Hornets to the play-in tournament in each of the past two seasons.