Brandon Ingram Praised After Near Triple-Double in Pelicans' Win vs. Suns in Game 2

Brandon Ingram poured in 37 points, including 26 in the second half, to help the New Orleans Pelicans score a 125-114 road win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday night.

Ingram knocked down 13 of his 21 shots from the field and was a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line as the Pelicans leveled the series, 1-1. He also tallied 11 rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes.

The 24-year-old Duke product opted to shed light on the team-wide effort rather than his own standout performance after the win.

"Everything was flowing," Ingram told reporters. "Everybody was effective on the floor, all five. All five made something happen, whether it was offensively or defensively. We were really connected today."

Since he wasn't willing to do it himself, Pelicans head coach Willie Green was among those to heap praise on the 6'8'' forward.

"This is one of his best and it was on a big stage," Green said. "I'm proud of that young man. He works his tail off, he's a great teammate, high character, high IQ and he put it on display tonight."

Here's a look at more reaction to Ingram's outing:

CJ McCollum added 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for New Orleans, while Devin Booker paced Phoenix with 31 points in 25 minutes before leaving with a hamstring injury.

The Suns posted the best record in the NBA during the regular season at 64-18, while the Pelicans needed to survive the Western Conference play-in tournament to make the playoff field. Tuesday's game showed Ingram and Co. won't be a pushover, though.

Game 3 is scheduled for Friday night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Tip off is set for 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.