Heat's Tyler Herro Wins 2021-22 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old earned the award over finalists Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cam Johnson of the Phoenix Suns.

Herro had a breakout third season in Miami, averaging 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He was the second-leading scorer for a squad that earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, trailing only Jimmy Butler (21.4 PPG).

The Kentucky product reached double digits in 63 of 66 games, topping 30 points in eight games.

This production came despite coming off the bench for all but 10 games during the regular season. Miami kept proven veterans Butler and Kyle Lowry ahead of Herro in the starting lineup, with Duncan Robinson also getting the majority of starts during the year.

Herro was still able to help the team while shooting 39.9 percent from three-point range and 86.8 percent from the free-throw line.

The 2019 first-round pick emerged on the national scene during the 2020 playoffs, helping the Heat reach the NBA Finals. He had an up-and-down 2020-21 campaign when he missed time with neck and foot injuries, but he has now emerged as a legitimate star.

It was enough to win the 2022 Sixth Man of the Year, becoming the first Miami player ever to claim the award. It also breaks a streak of six straight Western Conference players to earn the honor, including four Los Angeles Clippers representatives. Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson won it last year.