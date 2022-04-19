Nets' Ben Simmons Cleared for Contact Amid Back Injury Rehab; Won't Play in Game 2

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters Tuesday that point guard Ben Simmons has been cleared for contact amid his rehab from a herniated disk in his back.

Nash added Simmons did four-on-four work Monday and that he got through it well. He also noted that Simmons will not play in Game 2 of the Nets' first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

Simmons has not seen action since June 20, 2021, when he suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers in their season-ending second-round playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Simmons has shown signs of progress of late after being traded from Philadelphia to the Brooklyn on Feb. 10 in a blockbuster deal that notably sent James Harden back to the 76ers.

Of note, Simmons took some shots with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant at practice Tuesday:

Two days prior, he got in some pregame work before the Celtics beat the Nets 115-114 in Game 1 of the playoffs.

Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News provided more of Nash's insight on Simmons' recent work.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic previously reported that Simmons was looking to return sometime between Games 4-6 of the series:

The Celtics are up 1-0 after Jayson Tatum's buzzer-beating layup gave Boston the series-opening victory. Game 2 will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden.