Schrager: Malik Willis 'Has a Lot of Fans Around' the NFL; QB to Steelers in New Mock

AP Photo/Kendall Warner

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis reportedly has no shortage of supporters within the NFL ahead of next week's 2022 NFL draft.

In his latest mock draft, NFL Network's Peter Schrager projected that Willis will go 20th overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers. In doing so, Schrager noted that Willis "has a lot of fans around the league."

Even so, Schrager wrote that he is unsure if any team is willing to use a top-10 selection on Willis. Instead, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett was the first quarterback off the board for Schrager, going sixth overall to the Carolina Panthers.

