NFL Draft 2022 Rumors: Texans Considering Sauce Gardner or Derek Stingley Jr. at 3

The Houston Texans are reportedly considering multiple prospects with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, including the two top cornerbacks in the class.

In his latest NFL mock draft released Tuesday, NFL Network's Peter Schrager mocked NC State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu to the Texans, but he noted that there is "a lot of noise" within the league regarding Houston taking either Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner or LSU corner Derek Stingley Jr.

While it isn't typical for a cornerback to go inside the top three, the position is a huge need for Houston entering the 2022 season.

