JR Smith, North Carolina A&T Golfer, Agrees to NIL Deal with Lululemon

AP Photo/Gerry Broome

Lululemon decided its first male golfer to sign as a brand ambassador in the new name, image and likeness era of college sports would be a walk-on for North Carolina A&T.

Of course, that golfer just so happened to win two NBA championships as well.

Paolo Uggetti of ESPN reported Lululemon signed JR Smith as a golf ambassador. Smith is a walk-on for North Carolina A&T's men's golf team and can now appear in advertisements for the brand even though he can't promote it during NCAA-sanctioned events.

Smith is best known for his time in the NBA when he suited up for the New Orleans Hornets, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers from 2004-20.

He was a key starter for the 2015-16 Cavaliers team that overcame a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals and last appeared in Game 3 of the 2020 NBA Finals for the Lakers.