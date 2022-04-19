George Karl Calls Out DeMarcus Cousins for Saying He Regrets 2010 Kings Workout

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

DeMarcus Cousins and George Karl apparently still aren't friends.

During an interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Cousins said the one thing he would change about his career would be to skip a predraft workout with the Sacramento Kings before the franchise selected him with the No. 5 pick in the 2010 NBA draft.

"What did Sac do for me?" Cousins said. "Besides say my name [on draft day]. I did more for them than they did for me. That's just being honest. Just being 100 percent honest. I had two owners, three GMs, seven coaches in seven years."

Karl pointed out the Kings did do something for Cousins:

According to Spotrac, Cousins earned $56.9 million in salary from the Kings.

He played there until Sacramento traded him to the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2016-17 campaign. His best basketball came with the Kings, as did three of his four All-Star selections and both of his All-NBA nods.

Karl coached Sacramento during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons, and this is far from the first time he has feuded with his former star player.

At least there were no snake emojis this time.