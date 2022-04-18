Eagles Rumors: 'No One’s Ruling It out' Philly Drafts WR for 3rd Year in a Row

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles could reportedly use a first-round draft pick on a receiver for the third year in a row after selecting Jalen Reagor and DeVonta Smith the past two seasons.

"No one's ruling it out," Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported.

The Eagles currently hold the No. 15 and No. 18 picks in the first round and five total selections in the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL draft.

Despite the past investments at receiver, the position remains a major need for the Eagles after finishing last season with the No. 25 pass offense in the NFL.

Smith showed a lot of potential as a rookie with 916 receiving yards on 64 catches, but Reagor has been disappointing in two years with just 695 total yards and three touchdowns. He finished fourth on the team with 299 yards in 2021, trailing 2020 sixth-round pick Quez Watkins.

With Zach Pascal the only addition in free agency, Philadelphia could use another reliable pass-catcher alongside Smith and Dallas Goedert to provide some help for young quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department projected the Eagles to select Ohio State's Chris Olave with the 15th pick in its latest mock draft, a prediction shared by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. The Athletic's Dane Brugler has the team taking USC's Drake London at No. 18 overall.

Garrett Wilson (Ohio State), Jameson Williams (Alabama) and Treylon Burks (Arkansas) are other potential first-round options for the Eagles.

Philadelphia does have other needs after finishing 9-8 last season. The team could use its two first-round picks to provide help at linebacker, strengthen the pass rush or add depth at cornerback.

Taking a receiver is still a decent option despite the organization's recent draft decisions.