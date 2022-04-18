Kevin Plawecki and 2 Red Sox Staffers Test Positive for COVID; Catcher Is Vaccinated

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Three members of the Boston Red Sox organization, including catcher Kevin Plawecki, tested positive for COVID-19.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters the two other positive tests came from staffers who don't work in coaching roles. Cora added that Plawecki has been vaccinated.

Connor Wong, who opened the season with the Worcester Red Sox in Triple-A, will be added to the active roster to replace Plawecki ahead of Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins.

Wong will back up Christian Vazquez, who was given the start behind the plate.

Plawecki has appeared in four games this season, going 1-for-10 with one RBI. He started Sunday's 8-1 win over the Twins.

Wong made his MLB debut last June and logged six appearances. A third-round pick in the 2017 draft, he has a .272/.332/.494 slash line with 56 home runs and 186 RBI over 295 appearances in the minors.

Ahead of the regular season, MLB and the MLB Players Association amended the COVID-19 protocols to cease regular testing for asymptomatic individuals. Under the terms of the protocols, Plawecki could miss 10 days but has the opportunity to expedite his return.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Beyond Plawecki, Cora said he's bracing for multiple members of the roster to be unavailable when the Red Sox begin their four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on April 25. Unvaccinated players are unable to travel into Canada.