Derek Stingley Has 'the Best Feet of Any Corner I’ve Ever Seen,' Says NFL Evaluator

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

There have been mixed opinions on LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. heading into the 2022 NFL draft, but many believe the prospect has elite traits.

One evaluator recently told Peter King of NBC Sports that Stingley has "the best feet of any corner I've ever seen."

The Bleacher Report Scouting Department lists Stingley as the top cornerback in the class and the No. 7 player overall.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.