NASCAR at Bristol 2022 Results: Kyle Busch Wins After Late Reddick-Briscoe Spinout

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Kyle Busch overcame rainy conditions to emerge victorious at the Food City Dirty Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday for his first win of the 2022 season.

Busch was able to steal the win after leader Tyler Reddick was bumped by Chase Briscoe on the last lap, causing both of them to spin out.

It's Busch's 60th career win and his 18th straight season with a trip to Victory Lane, tying Richard Petty's all-time record.

It was NASCAR’s second-ever Cup Series dirt race at Bristol and the ninth regular-season event of the 2022 campaign.

Here's a look at the final results:

1. Kyle Busch

2. Tyler Reddick

3. Joey Logano

4. Kyle Larson

5. Ryan Blaney

6. Alex Bowman

7. Christopher Bell

8. Chase Elliott

9. Michael McDowell

10. Ty Dillon

Full results available at NASCAR.com

Sunday's race was a rough one for almost everyone involved. There were two weather delays and a total of 14 cautions, five of which happened in Stage 3 after the first restart.

The dirt track caused problems for the drivers almost immediately as multiple cars struggled to deal with the conditions. Cole Custer and Aric Almirola pitted early on after mud clogged their grilles and caused overheating engine conditions. NASCAR then called a caution for the entire field to pit to clean the grille and windshield on each car.

Custer and Almirola were awarded a free pass, which affected Kevin Harvick and ended his night early. Harvick had ignored orders from NASCAR to go to the back of the field.

When all was said and done, Larson took the win in Stage 1. There was a huge wreck that brought out another caution.

Briscoe eventually rode to the front to win Stage 2, which might explain why he made such a bold move to try to go for the victory on the final lap.

The first lengthy weather delay occurred after Stage 2, and it looked like only 150 laps would be ran of the 250-lap, 133-mile race. But NASCAR refused to call the race, and once the rain cleared up, the drivers were back on the track.

Stage 3 saw more tough driving conditions that led to a few wrecks. The second rain delay brought the race to a halt again on Lap 222.

Once things restarted, it looked like Reddick was well on his way to his first victory of his career, but it just wasn't meant to be.

In his post-race interview, Reddick expressed no ill feelings toward Briscoe, who came over and apologized for the late bump. The two of them shook hands after a brief conversation.

Reigning champion Joey Logano finished third behind Reddick. Kyle Larson, who entered the race as the favorite because of his extensive history on dirt tracks, placed fourth.

Next up will be the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.