NASCAR at Bristol 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines

0 of 3

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The most unique race on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit returns for a second year on Sunday.

The Cup Series turned Bristol Motor Speedway from a concrete short track to a dirt track.

The Food City Dirt Race was introduced last season as part of an overhaul to the race schedule that added more disciplines, including more road courses.

Joey Logano is the reigning champion of the event. He and the other competitors come into Bristol with a different set of expectations than last year because they are using a new car.

Logano had one of the faster cars in Friday's practice session, and he is one of the top five favorites to win the race.

Kyle Larson is listed as the favorite to win because of his extensive history on dirt tracks on smaller circuits.

Larson is looking to extend the dominance of Hendrick Motorsports in the 2022 campaign. Hendrick captured four of the eight race victories.