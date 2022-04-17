Kyrie Irving Discusses Middle Finger to Celtics Fans, Reveals What Was Said to Him

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving was brilliant during Sunday's 115-114 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, but it was a moment with the fans that drew much of the attention.

Irving hit a shot in the third quarter, then turned to the fans in TD Garden and flipped them off.

"It's the same energy they have for me, and I'mma have the same energy for them," he told reporters after the loss.

Irving added: "When people start yelling p---y and b---h and f--k you, there’s only so much you can take as a competitor. … Nah f--k that, that's the playoffs, it is what it is. I know what to expect in here and I’m ready to give the same energy back to them."

He also said, "embrace it," when asked about the hate he receives whenever he returns to Boston. "It's the dark side. Embrace it."

It wasn't the only time he signaled toward the crowd (warning: language):

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While Irving played for the Celtics for two seasons earlier in his career, there is no love lost between him and the fans.

Much of it started when he decided to join the Nets even after telling a group of Celtics fans he would return to Boston. He has since been booed when returning as a visiting player and exacerbated things by stepping on the logo at midcourt in one game.

He also previously told reporters Boston fans booing him is "like the scorned girlfriend, wants an explanation on why I left but still hoping for a text back" and said he wanted fans to "move past" the bad blood during this playoff series.

There is now another chapter in the back-and-forth between the seven-time All-Star and Celtics fans, but Boston got the final laugh in Sunday's Game 1 when Jayson Tatum's layup at the buzzer gave the home team the win.

It capped off a thrilling fourth quarter that saw the Nets come storming back from an 11-point deficit and take a three-point lead on Irving's step-back triple with 45 seconds remaining. Yet Jaylen Brown's basket, a strong defensive effort on the other end and Tatum's layup at the buzzer gave the Celtics a 1-0 advantage.

Irving was still impressive with 39 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals, but he will surely be on the receiving end of more taunts for Game 2.