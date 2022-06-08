Mike Trout Exits Angels vs. Red Sox with Groin Injury

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout was removed from Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox with left groin tightness, the team announced.

It's a tough blow for the Angels, who entered Tuesday's game on a 12-game losing streak.

Trout exited the April 17 game against the Texas Rangers after being hit on the hand by a pitch and played just 36 games during the 2021 campaign because of a calf injury.

Any setback is sure to raise concern given how much time the 30-year-old missed last year, especially since he is arguably the best player in the league and a key piece in Los Angeles' lineup.

His Hall of Fame-caliber resume includes three American League MVPs, an AL Rookie of the Year, nine All-Star selections and eight Silver Sluggers.

Trout entered Tuesday slashing .276/.382/.575 with 13 home runs and 28 RBI this season. However, he has struggled amid the team's losing streak, hitting .114/.204/.205 with one home run and two RBI on just five hits in that span.

The Angels cannot realistically expect anyone to replicate his production if he is sidelined following this setback, but they will likely rely on the combination of Brandon Marsh and Jo Adell to fill in during the meantime.