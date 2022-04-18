Luka Doncic Officially Ruled Out for Jazz vs. Mavericks Game 2 with Calf Injury

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

The Dallas Mavericks announced star Luka Doncic will miss Monday's Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz with a calf injury.

Doncic's health was the primary storyline heading into the series. He suffered the calf injury in the regular-season finale, which left Dallas facing a strong Utah team without its clear-cut best player in Game 1 as well.

The Jazz won 99-93.

The three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game this season while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three-point range.

He is already one of the best players in the league and can take over a game at a moment's notice.

Expecting the Mavericks to compete with the Western Conference's top teams without Doncic is quite the ask, but they will need to rely even more on the combination of Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson in the backcourt for Game 2 and perhaps beyond.