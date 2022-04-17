Report: Mavericks' Luka Doncic Unlikely to Play Game 2, Needs 'Dramatic Improvement'

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is considered "unlikely" to play in Game 2 of the team's first-round series against the Utah Jazz.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Doncic will have to make a "dramatic improvement" in order to be cleared.

The All-Star missed Saturday's opening game because of a calf strain suffered in the team's regular-season finale.

"If he's hurt and he can't play, we're not going to roll him out there to jeopardize or put him in a situation to make things worse," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd told reporters before the start of the series.

The Mavs offense was been completely unable to get into a rhythm with Doncic out of the lineup. Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson attempted to take the reins but have been unsuccessful against a locked-in Jazz team.

If Utah is able to sweep Dallas on its home floor, it's fair to wonder if the Mavs should just pack things in and allow Doncic to heal over the course of the offseason. This isn't a team that's primed for a Finals run in 2022, and Doncic's long-term health should take top priority.