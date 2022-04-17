Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Panthers Have 'Done Their Homework' on 49ers QB

AP Photo/John Froschauer

The Carolina Panthers have "done their homework" on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler reported that teams are broadly waiting to learn more information on Garoppolo's status after he underwent shoulder surgery this offseason.

The Niners, meanwhile, are "prepared to hold on to that $26 million salary" for the time being:

"They believe they can do all of their business with draft picks and free agents until they sort all of this out. Meanwhile, Trey Lance has been working out in the Bay Area. I'm told that he's got indications, at least informal indications from the team, that he'll be the guy next year. He's set to be that. Now, whether that means that they would still keep Garoppolo and that could change the dynamic, possibly. But right now, Lance is going to be the starter."

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported in March that San Francisco general manager John Lynch was letting it be known he had an offer of two second-round picks for Garoppolo. That looked like a bluff on Lynch's part after the Atlanta Falcons only got a third-round pick in return for Matt Ryan.

According Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer, that nevertheless remains the 49ers' asking price.

Garoppolo would be a short-term upgrade over Sam Darnold, who finished with 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his first year with Carolina.

Trading a Day 2 or a Day 3 pick for the 30-year-old might also be a more sound investment than using a top-10 selection on a quarterback in what's a poor draft class at the position.

NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported recently that the Panthers "have talked to numerous teams" about trading back in Round 1 in part because selecting a QB in the middle of the round "is more palatable and gets them more draft capital."

Whether it's the Panthers or another team, waiting for Lynch to blink on Garoppolo is the most sensible strategy.

The shoulder surgery is an obvious concern since it could limit how much offseason preparation Garoppolo can get with a new team.

There's also the fact that keeping Jimmy G may not be in San Francisco's best interest. His presence would cast a shadow over Lance and likely create a situation wherein fans are calling for a quarterback change the moment Lance begins to struggle.

The 2022 NFL draft should provide a little more clarity on Garoppolo's situation, whether he's on a different team by then or his list of possible landing spots is trimmed further.