Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic 'Makes Sense' for UFC Fight This Summer, Says Dana White

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Jon Jones' long-awaited return to the Octagon might soon become a reality.

UFC 276 in early July will headline this year's UFC International Fight Week. UFC president Dana White told TMZ Sports he's hopeful Jones "is gonna be a part of that lineup this summer."

Asked about Stipe Miocic as a potential opponent, White said the former heavyweight champion "makes sense."

Jones hasn't fought since his February 2020 victory over Dominick Reyes. He vacated the UFC light heavyweight title that August as part of a pay dispute with the company.

The 34-year-old's next fight would be a big occasion regardless of his opponent, though Miocic would be another top star befitting the moment. He dropped the heavyweight title to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 in March 2021 but before that secured two straight victories over Daniel Cormier.

If Miocic were the choice, Jones would have quite the test ahead in his heavyweight debut.