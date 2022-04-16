Hawks' Trae Young Says He Was 'Letting My Team Down' in 1st Half of Win vs. Cavs

AP Photo/Nick Cammett

Trae Young scored 32 second-half points en route to leading the Atlanta Hawks to a 107-101 road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament on Friday.

It was a stark contrast from his first half, when he shot 3-of-11 for six points alongside four turnovers.

After the game, Young spoke with ESPN's Lisa Salters about how he felt following his first-half performance.

He certainly made up for it in the second half, scoring 16 points in each quarter. Young notably scored the Hawks' final 12 third-quarter points in the last two minutes of the frame.

He kept it up in the fourth, with this shot from the Cavs' logo giving the Hawks a 100-94 advantage:

The Cavs scored five straight in response, but Young hit a floater to put the Hawks back up three:

He then helped close the game out with free throws to send the Hawks to Miami for their first-round playoff series against the top-seeded Heat.