    Hawks' Trae Young Says He Was 'Letting My Team Down' in 1st Half of Win vs. Cavs

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 16, 2022

    AP Photo/Nick Cammett

    Trae Young scored 32 second-half points en route to leading the Atlanta Hawks to a 107-101 road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament on Friday.

    It was a stark contrast from his first half, when he shot 3-of-11 for six points alongside four turnovers.

    After the game, Young spoke with ESPN's Lisa Salters about how he felt following his first-half performance.

    ESPN @espn

    "I felt like I was letting my team down in the first half." <br><br>Trae Young scored 32 points in the second half to send the Hawks to the playoffs 👏 <a href="https://t.co/ybFpsjJRfs">pic.twitter.com/ybFpsjJRfs</a>

    He certainly made up for it in the second half, scoring 16 points in each quarter. Young notably scored the Hawks' final 12 third-quarter points in the last two minutes of the frame.

    NBA @NBA

    Trae Young got hot to end Q3 of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MetaQuestPlayIn?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MetaQuestPlayIn</a><br><br>🧊 12 straight points<br>🧊 16 points in Q3<br>🧊 22 points in the game<br><br>Start of Q4 on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/aRgVA7jgeK">pic.twitter.com/aRgVA7jgeK</a>

    He kept it up in the fourth, with this shot from the Cavs' logo giving the Hawks a 100-94 advantage:

    NBA @NBA

    TOO COLD FROM DEEP 🧊<br><br>WIN OR GO HOME.<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MetaQuestPlayIn?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MetaQuestPlayIn</a> is LIVE NOW on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/jrQEAXc9zR">pic.twitter.com/jrQEAXc9zR</a>

    The Cavs scored five straight in response, but Young hit a floater to put the Hawks back up three:

    Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks

    FLOAT GAME CLUTCH <a href="https://t.co/apVfmomWnA">pic.twitter.com/apVfmomWnA</a>

    He then helped close the game out with free throws to send the Hawks to Miami for their first-round playoff series against the top-seeded Heat.

