Hawks' Trae Young Says He Was 'Letting My Team Down' in 1st Half of Win vs. Cavs

Hawks' Trae Young Says He Was 'Letting My Team Down' in 1st Half of Win vs. CavsApril 16, 2022
Trae Young scored 32 second-half points en route to leading the Atlanta Hawks to a 107-101 road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament on Friday.
It was a stark contrast from his first half, when he shot 3-of-11 for six points alongside four turnovers.
After the game, Young spoke with ESPN's Lisa Salters about how he felt following his first-half performance.
He certainly made up for it in the second half, scoring 16 points in each quarter. Young notably scored the Hawks' final 12 third-quarter points in the last two minutes of the frame.
Trae Young got hot to end Q3 of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MetaQuestPlayIn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MetaQuestPlayIn</a><br><br>🧊 12 straight points<br>🧊 16 points in Q3<br>🧊 22 points in the game<br><br>Start of Q4 on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/aRgVA7jgeK">pic.twitter.com/aRgVA7jgeK</a>
He kept it up in the fourth, with this shot from the Cavs' logo giving the Hawks a 100-94 advantage:
The Cavs scored five straight in response, but Young hit a floater to put the Hawks back up three:
He then helped close the game out with free throws to send the Hawks to Miami for their first-round playoff series against the top-seeded Heat.