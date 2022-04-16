X

    Draymond Green Praises Evan Mobley as Chris Bosh, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan Hybrid

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 16, 2022

    AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is providing commentary on Twitter for Friday's Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers play-in game, and he appears to be a big fan of Cavs rookie forward Evan Mobley.

    In fact, he gave a future pro comparison to NBA legends Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan and Chris Bosh.

    Draymond Green @Money23Green

    Mobley special!!

    Draymond Green @Money23Green

    Bigs don’t catch that pass in traffic and make plays. SPECIAL!! And he’s still clumsy hahahaha BOY!! Watch out!!

    Draymond Green @Money23Green

    Once he figures his body out…. Forget about it! KGxBosh with a little bit of Timmie D feel!

    Mobley and the Cavs started hot. The former USC star got things going with a corner three before throwing down a dunk off a Jarrett Allen lob.

    Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MobleyROTY?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MobleyROTY</a> starts us off with a 💥 <br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CavsHawks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CavsHawks</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNNBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNNBA</a> <a href="https://t.co/SCR4umhKpF">pic.twitter.com/SCR4umhKpF</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Bigs can throw alley-oops too!<br><br>Jarrett Allen finds Evan Mobley for the 💥<br><br>Watch the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MetaQuestPlayIn?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MetaQuestPlayIn</a> on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/iRNewm46n8">pic.twitter.com/iRNewm46n8</a>

    For the season, he averaged 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. He's looking to help lead the Cavs to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.