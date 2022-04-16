Draymond Green Praises Evan Mobley as Chris Bosh, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan Hybrid

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is providing commentary on Twitter for Friday's Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers play-in game, and he appears to be a big fan of Cavs rookie forward Evan Mobley.

In fact, he gave a future pro comparison to NBA legends Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan and Chris Bosh.

Mobley and the Cavs started hot. The former USC star got things going with a corner three before throwing down a dunk off a Jarrett Allen lob.

For the season, he averaged 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. He's looking to help lead the Cavs to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.