Clippers' Paul George Questionable vs. Jazz Because of Knee Injury

AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George is questionable for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz because of right knee soreness.

George sat out the second half of Los Angeles' 119-97 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. He had scored 21 points with five three-pointers prior to exiting the game.

George averaged 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game during the 2021-22 regular season. He played just 31 games after sitting out most of the campaign with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

George sat for over three months before returning March 29. However, he entered the league's health and safety protocols on April 15, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. That forced him to miss the Clippers' play-in game against the New Orleans Pelicans, which the team lost 105-101 to miss the postseason.

This year, George is posting 23.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

The 31-year-old George is a seven-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA team member and four-time NBA All-Defensive team honoree. He's a big loss for the Clips, who were already without Kawhi Leonard for the entire 2021-22 season with a partially torn ACL.

Should George miss the game, the onus will be on Marcus Morris Sr. and John Wall to provide more leadership and help on the offensive end, as Kawhi Leonard is still slowly working his way back into form. Norman Powell is in line for more playing time, and the same could go for players such as Terance Mann, Robert Covington and Amir Coffey.