Russell Wilson, Ciara Buy $25M Colorado Mansion with Indoor Pool, Theater, More

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara are settling in nicely in Denver.

The couple purchased a $25 million mansion in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, according to Front Office Sports. The home includes four bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a nine-car garage, indoor pool and a basketball court.

While there have been questions about Wilson's long-term future in Denver, the purchase of this home signals that he's not worried about inking an extension with the Broncos.

In addition, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last month that Wilson would likely strike a deal with the Broncos and that the veteran was "planning to be the quarterback of this franchise for the next half-dozen years, minimum."

Wilson was traded to the Broncos in March after a 10-year career with the Seattle Seahawks that saw him win one Super Bowl and earn nine Pro Bowl selections.