Isaiah Thomas Eyes New Hornets Contract: 'I See Something Special in This Group'

AP Photo/Rusty Jones

After a successful stint with the Charlotte Hornets down the stretch this season, Isaiah Thomas would like to extend his stay with the organization.

Speaking at an end-of-season press conference, Thomas made it clear he hopes to be back with the Hornets for the 2022-23 campaign.

"Man, I want to be here," he said. "I see something special in this group. I see a place where I can really help. But I would love to be here. This team gave me a chance when really nobody was giving me one. They allowed me to come in and be who I am. They embraced that on and off the floor."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.