NFL Rumors: 'Whispers' Jaguars Could Select DE Travon Walker No. 1 in 2022 NFL Draft

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

There have reportedly been "whispers" the Jacksonville Jaguars may select Georgia defensive end Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

ESPN's Matt Miller reported the update Friday, but he added it could be a smokescreen from the Jags to create additional trade interest in the top choice and noted it's "hard to imagine" the team selecting anybody other than Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Walker wasn't a major part of the No. 1 conversation until he dazzled at the NFL Scouting Combine in early March, highlighted by a 4.51-second 40-yard dash. That immediately created a major increase in the amount of buzz around the 6'5'', 275-pound lineman.

The 21-year-old Georgia native didn't have a dominant college career from a statistical perspective, though. He recorded 61 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, three passes defended, a forced fumble and an interception in 29 appearances across three seasons.

While he showed some progress as an edge-rusher in 2021, tallying six sacks, that's still less than half what Hutchinson posted for Michigan in his final college season (14).

So taking Walker first overall would be a bet his late improvement with the Bulldogs was a sign of things to come given his high-end athletic ability.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

At the combine, he explained playing for Georgia put him in great position to fill any edge role in the NFL, even if it didn't result in eye-popping numbers on the stat sheet.

"Someone who can do it all, athlete, whatever the coach needs," Walker told reporters when asked to describe himself as a prospect. "If I didn't know myself or if I saw me play for the first time, I'd have to say he's a tremendous athlete, he can do anything on the field."

Although there's some definite upside when it comes to the Georgia standout, Hutchinson may be too tough to pass up for Jacksonville given his terrific senior season.

Along with the 14 sacks, he tallied 62 total tackles, three passes defended and two forced fumbles, showing signs he could be a true game-changer off the edge in the NFL.

Those numbers rocketed him toward the top of the draft class, but Hutchinson told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated in March he always believed that's where he belonged.

"I think, in my head, I always knew it," he said. "In my head, I always viewed myself like that. ... Now everyone sees me at No. 1, but I've been seeing myself at No. 1 for a very long time now."

Whether it's Hutchinson or Walker, the Jaguars' defense will be happy to welcome another pass-rusher to a unit that ranked 27th with just 32 sacks in 2021.