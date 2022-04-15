Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: 'I Do Feel Bad for Fans' Who Could've Seen Perfect Game

David Berding/Getty Images

A day after Clayton Kershaw was pulled after seven innings while he had a perfect game going, the star pitcher maintained his original stance—it was the right decision.

But Kershaw did tell reporters Thursday that he felt bad for the fans who were hoping to witness history.

"If I was a fan, I would want to see somebody finish the game," he said. "From a fan's perspective, I do feel bad for that. I wish I could've done it. But yesterday wasn't the day."

