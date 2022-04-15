Tiger Woods Files Entry for 2022 US Open; Status for Event to Be Determined

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Tiger Woods' status for this year's U.S. Open is not yet known, but he took a significant step toward possibly playing Thursday.

The tournament announced that Woods has filed entry to play in the event, which will be held from June 16 to 19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.