Bryson DeChambeau Eyeing Return Within 2 Months After Surgery on Hand Injury

Bryson DeChambeau, who underwent wrist surgery Thursday, is hoping to return to the PGA Tour within the next two months, he said in a social media post.

The 28-year-old said that Dr. Thomas Graham, "a world-renowned" hand surgeon, performed the operation at the Kettering Medical Center in Ohio. The procedure repaired a fractured hook of the hamate bone in his left wrist.

DeChambeau wrote:

"Over the past few months my team, Dr. Graham, and myself have been monitoring the fracture to the hamate bone in my left wrist. I made attempts to play through this injury at three recent events, including the Masters, but this is typically an injury that requires surgical treatment. Through continued discomfort from the fracture, it has caused me to alter my grip and swing, resulting in my inability to compete at golf's highest level. This has not been easy physically and mentally for me.

"For now, I will be taking the appropriate time needed to rest and recover from this procedure and look forward to competing at the highest level within the next two months."

