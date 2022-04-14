Bud Light Pitches Patrick Beverley on Custom 'Bev Light' Cans for Postgame Pressers

David Berding/Getty Images

Bud Light wants to offer Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley a thank you for raising its brand awareness.

The company tweeted at Beverley on Thursday to say it will deliver him some customized cans for his next press conference. The can is rebranded as "Bev Light" and includes the phrase "Take they a$$ home."

Beverley graciously accepted.

The NBA announced it had fined him $30,000 for "inappropriate statements" he made during his postgame press conference after Minnesota's 109-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament.

In addition to savoring the victory against his former team, the 33-year-old was enjoying a cold one in the process.

A $30,000 fine is a drop in the bucket for somebody earning more than $14 million this season, and he might get his own customized Bud Light cans. Beverley is having a great postseason already.