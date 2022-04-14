X

    Bud Light Pitches Patrick Beverley on Custom 'Bev Light' Cans for Postgame Pressers

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 15, 2022

    David Berding/Getty Images

    Bud Light wants to offer Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley a thank you for raising its brand awareness.

    The company tweeted at Beverley on Thursday to say it will deliver him some customized cans for his next press conference. The can is rebranded as "Bev Light" and includes the phrase "Take they a$$ home."

    Bud Light @budlight

    hey <a href="https://twitter.com/patbev21?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@patbev21</a> say the word and we'll have these waiting for you at the post-win pressers. <a href="https://t.co/oDbYfzog4c">https://t.co/oDbYfzog4c</a> <a href="https://t.co/jjVDpvoIRV">pic.twitter.com/jjVDpvoIRV</a>

    Beverley graciously accepted.

    Patrick Beverley @patbev21

    Please and Thank You🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 <a href="https://t.co/YhmdmGlW6v">https://t.co/YhmdmGlW6v</a>

    The NBA announced it had fined him $30,000 for "inappropriate statements" he made during his postgame press conference after Minnesota's 109-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament.

    In addition to savoring the victory against his former team, the 33-year-old was enjoying a cold one in the process.

    A $30,000 fine is a drop in the bucket for somebody earning more than $14 million this season, and he might get his own customized Bud Light cans. Beverley is having a great postseason already.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.