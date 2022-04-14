Gregg Popovich Rumors: Some With Spurs Expect HC to Return for At Least 1 More Season

Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich could return for "at least one more season," according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Stein reported that "some in Spurs circles" expect Popovich to stay for the 2022-23 season "because he still loves this job and needs to be in the gym."

The Spurs finished 34-48 this season, good for 10th in the Western Conference. They were eliminated by the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament on Wednesday.

It was the third straight year without a playoff berth for the Spurs, which had made the postseason in each of the previous 22 years.

Popovich, 73, has little else to prove as a coach.

He set the record for most wins in NBA history this season, passing Don Nelson (1,335 wins) and ending the year with 1,344 victories. He also has five NBA titles, tied for third behind only Phil Jackson and Red Auerbach. Jackson and Pat Riley are the only coaches with more playoff wins than Popovich's 170.

In February, he was named one of the top 15 coaches in league history.

Despite the accolades, Popovich could choose to return for a 27th season as the Spurs head coach as he tries to continue developing a young roster.

Dejounte Murray is coming off a breakout season where he earned his first All-Star selection, while Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell and Jakob Poeltl are all under contract and could be key parts of the future.

Another season with Popovich could allow the Spurs to further improve and get back into the playoffs.