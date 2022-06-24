TyTy Washington Jr. Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Rockets Roster

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets potentially found their point guard of the future by selecting Kentucky freshman TyTy Washington Jr. with the 29th pick in the 2022 NBA draft Thursday.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Name: TyTy Washington Jr.

Position: SG

Height: 6'2"

Pro Comparison: D'Angelo Russell

Scouting Report: Washington helped dimish concerns over limited burst by scoring efficiently and demonstrating enough playmaking IQ for teams to see a lead point guard. He didn't get to the rim often, but he also flashed soft touch, pull-up shooting ability and the potential to add value as a facilitator when he isn't scoring in volume.

Rockets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Jabari Smith Jr., PF: (rookie-scale contract)

Tari Eason, PF: (rookie-scale contract)

TyTy Washington Jr., PG: (rookie-scale contract)

John Wall, PG: $42.8M (2023)

Eric Gordon, SG: $18.9M (2024)

Jalen Green, SG: $10.2M (2025)

David Nwaba, SG: $5M (2025)

Alperen Sengun, C: $3.9M (2025)

Boban Marjanovic, C: $3.5M (2023)

Trey Burke, G: $3.2M (2023)

Sterling Brown, SG: $3M (2023)

Usman Garuba, PF: $3M (2025)

Josh Christopher, SG: $2.9M (2025)

Garrison Mathews, SG: $2.1M (2025)

Kevin Porter Jr., SG: $2M (2023)

Marquese Chriss, SF: $1.6M (2023)

Daishen Nix, PG: $1.5M (2025)

Jae'Sean Tate, SF: $1.5M (2023, Team Option)

Kenyon Martin Jr., SF: $1.4M (2024)

Free Agents

Dennis Schroder, PG: UFA

Bruno Fernando, PF: RFA

Anthony Lamb, SF: RFA

Trevelin Queen, SG: RFA

Washington's lone season at Kentucky was hindered by a sprained ankle he suffered in January. Still, he showed the potential to be one of the best playmakers in this year's draft class.

The Phoenix native averaged 12.5 points, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals for the Wildcats. When he was healthy, he was one of the elite pick-and-roll point guards in all of college basketball.

Getting Washington at full strength gives Houston a player who will be able to step in and immediately be able to run the offense. Washington has the potential to develop into a reliable floor general in the NBA.