Shams: Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen Will Attempt to Play vs. Hawks Amid Finger Injury

Cleveland Cavaliers star Jarrett Allen is considering a return for Friday's play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Allen only views himself as "50-50" for the contest, however.

The 2022 All-Star hasn't played since a March 6 win over the Toronto Raptors after suffering a fractured finger. Per Wojnarowski, he's still experiencing a "significant" level of pain.

Allen more than lived up to his five-year, $100 million extension in the first season. He averaged 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 56 appearances.

After being one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, the Cavs suffered mightily on that end of the floor after losing the 6'11" center. His absence loomed large in a 115-108 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday as the Nets scored 50 points in the paint.

Having Allen lining up alongside Evan Mobley would obviously be a boost for Cleveland in a must-win situation.

The Hawks are fresh off a 132-103 demolition of the Charlotte Hornets in which they shot 52.1 percent from the field. Slowing down a unit that finished with the second-best offensive rating (115.4), per NBA.com, won't be easy.

The fact the Cavaliers listed Allen as questionable would seem to indicate he's not yet back to 100 percent, though, which was backed up by Wojnarowski's reporting. If that's the case, then he may not be the same kind of imposing presence inside he was earlier this year should he even manage to play.